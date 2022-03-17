Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lufax by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,105,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

LU stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

