Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.05. Lufax shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 528,696 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

