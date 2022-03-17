Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

LFT stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

