Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
