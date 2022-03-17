Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

