Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 848,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

