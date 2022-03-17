Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of MIC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $325.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
