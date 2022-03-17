Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of MCN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.