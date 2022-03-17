Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MCN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

