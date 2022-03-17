Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $5.88 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 52,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

