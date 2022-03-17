Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $130,297.28 and $3.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

