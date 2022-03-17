Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 344,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,937. The company has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

