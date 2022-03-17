Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.2 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

