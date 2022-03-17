Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.24

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$145.24 and last traded at C$145.24, with a volume of 1035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEQ. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mainstreet Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$130.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.06.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

