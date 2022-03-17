Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.45. 11,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.