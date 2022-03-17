Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells C$241,800.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,440.

TSE MDI traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$11.79. 601,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

