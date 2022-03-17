ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANT. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of MANT traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.34. 286,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,660. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

