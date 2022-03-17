MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

