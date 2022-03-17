Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 1.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.71. 1,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.