Marcus Jewell Sells 2,852 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Jewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,635. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 97.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

