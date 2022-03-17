Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

MKFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.