Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.27) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 665.50 ($8.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 662.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 713.36. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.