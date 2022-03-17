Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,107. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

