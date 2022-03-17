MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.14

MASQ (MASQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $106,030.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

