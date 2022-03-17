Mass General Brigham Inc Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mass General Brigham Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 33.8% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $95,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility.

