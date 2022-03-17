Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.