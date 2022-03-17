Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

