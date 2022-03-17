Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

