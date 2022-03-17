Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 2.8%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.47. 146,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,782,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

