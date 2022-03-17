Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,177. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

