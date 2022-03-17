Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Critical Comparison

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.53 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.83 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.99 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.61

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

