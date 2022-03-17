Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.76

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $7.29. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

