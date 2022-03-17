MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.05

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$18.06. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 38,087 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$531.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.25.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.