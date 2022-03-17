McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

