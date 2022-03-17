McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

