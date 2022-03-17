McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) COO Buys $24,989.50 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah acquired 23,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $24,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,982,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
