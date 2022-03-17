McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) COO Buys $24,989.50 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah acquired 23,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $24,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,982,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

