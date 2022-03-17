Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,894.14

Mchain (MAR) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $6,894.14 and $12.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007957 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,694,275 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

