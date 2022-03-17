McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.42

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.42 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.69). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.64), with a volume of 900,404 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.42.
About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.