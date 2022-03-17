McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.42

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.42 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.69). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.64), with a volume of 900,404 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.42.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

