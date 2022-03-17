MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 6%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.71. Approximately 20,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 253,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MDA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

