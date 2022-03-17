Mdex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $194.31 million and $6.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.45 or 0.06786211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,719.53 or 0.99922898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040420 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,181,796 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.