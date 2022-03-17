MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $26.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.09 million, with estimates ranging from $33.68 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $857,000.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.