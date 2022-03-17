MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About MedAvail (Get Rating)
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
