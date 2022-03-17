MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

