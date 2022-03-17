Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.40

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356.40 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.55), with a volume of 86051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.52).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.
Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)
