Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.40

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356.40 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.55), with a volume of 86051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.52).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

