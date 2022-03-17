Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

MEDP stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.94.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 22,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total value of $4,832,566.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,639 shares of company stock valued at $47,572,908. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

