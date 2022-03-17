Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 28,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.