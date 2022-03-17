megaBONK Price Tops $0.0291 (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $87,340.23 and approximately $3,247.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

