Melanie Wilson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Melanie Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.66 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$46,600.00 ($33,525.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.01%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

