Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

