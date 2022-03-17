Merculet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $204,513.00 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $204,513.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

