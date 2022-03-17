Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

MMSI opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

