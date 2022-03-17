Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 330 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,453,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,916,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.97. The firm has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

