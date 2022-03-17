Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 6.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.15. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.